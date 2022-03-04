Grants Pass police seek arson suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect who lit an occupied tent on fire in Grants Pass.

Investigators said on Tuesday afternoon in Baker Park, someone threw “flaming liquid” onto a tent belonging to a homeless person. The person inside the tent was able to escape the flames without getting seriously injured.

The hooded suspect fled the scene on foot after lighting the fire.

The Grants Pass Police Department said it appeared to be a targeted attack, leading officers to believe there is no danger to the public.

A community response team was able to provide the victim with a new tent and sleeping bag.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPPD at 541-540-6260.