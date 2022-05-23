Grants Pass police seek bank robbery suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Josephine County are looking for a bank robbery suspect.

The Grants Pass Police Department said just before 11:00 a.m. Monday, a man walked into the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue in Grants Pass and demanded money. He then fled on foot and got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the nearby Walgreens parking lot.

The vehicle, which appears to be a white Kia Optima with tinted windows, drove away in an unknown direction.

Police said no weapons were displayed and nobody was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s to 40s, 6’4” tall, weighing 220 to 240 pounds with some facial hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black glasses, and a bright orange shirt over a dark long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6345.