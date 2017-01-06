Grants Pass police seeking possible road rage victims

Grants Pass, Ore. – Grants Pass police are seeking a possible victim of Robert Kujawski, the man that was allegedly involved in multiple road rage incidents on Tuesday before he was shot by one of his possible victims.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on December 23 at around 1:50 p.m., a vehicle, described as a blue two-door passenger car, was making abrupt stops or ‘brake checking’ near the entrance of the Grants Pass Walmart, close to Taco Bell.
Police are looking for the driver and a passenger who can be seen on surveillance footage entering and exiting Walmart as they are potential victims of Kujawski.
If you have any information, contact Detective Ryan Brown at 541-450-6260.