Grants Pass River Dawgs announced as new independent team

Youth baseball in Southern Oregon is in jeopardy this summer due to Coronavirus.
Teams in Roseburg and Grants Pass have already been forced to shut down due to the disease.
Last week NBC5 reported that the Grants Pass Nuggets and Diggers baseball teams canceled their seasons after players contracted Covid-19.
Despite those cancellations a new team is being formed in Grants Pass.
Team founder Jay Reese says he thinks there’s a safe way to continue summer sports.
“Offering fans masks, gloves, sanitizer at the entry gate. We have decals, signage put up around the facility to social distance.”, said Reese.
He says all the players and coaches have been tested for Covid-19.
Each of them have received a negative result.
The first pitch of the River Dawgs inaugural season will be thrown at 5:30 pm this friday at the All Sports Park in Grants Pass.