Grants Pass robbery suspect arrested, witness sought

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass arrested a suspect for an armed robbery and they’re still looking for an 18-year-old wanted for questioning.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on January 25, 20-year-old Ethan Kyle Riley and 18-year-old Justin Glenn walked into a 76 Gas Station convenience store on 6th Street.
According to police, the pair took beer from a cooler and left the business without paying. When they were confronted by someone working at the store, Riley allegedly pointed a gun at the employee. Both Riley and Glenn then ran away.
On January 28, Riley was spotted by officers traveling in a vehicle that was leaving the Red Lion motel. He was taken into custody without incident. He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for robbery in the first degree. Riley also has a warrant out for his arrest in Jackson County.
Police say they’re still trying to track down Glenn so they can interview him about the incident. Anyone who knows where Glenn could be is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.