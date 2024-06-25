Grants Pass says odorous compound found in tap water, still safe to drink

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The City of Grants Pass says it’s confirmed why it’s tap water may have an unpleasant odor.

The city announced in a press release that Geosmin was confirmed in lab results Monday. According to those results, Geosmin is a natural compound generally found in lakes and rivers, such as the Rogue River, where Grants Pass sources drinking water.

City officials say Geosmin is totally harmless and the water is safe to drink.

Harmful toxins related to algae and cyanobacteria had already been ruled out.

Monday’s lab results showed up to 60 parts-per-trillion in the distribution system and over 70 parts-per-trillion in the raw water.

Geosmin is detectable by humans in concentrations as low as 4 to 5 parts-per-trillion.

