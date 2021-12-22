Grants Pass says Redwood Empire sign will come back after car crashes into it

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The City of Grants Pass is trying to figure out how to pay for its damaged ‘Redwood Empire’ sign. Over the weekend someone crashed their car into the decades-old sign.

This is the second time someone has crashed into it. The first time was back in 2015. The driver was charged with careless driving, he’s expected to foot the bill to replace the sign. The City of Grants Pass Public Works Director, Jason Canady said it will get fixed it just might take some time.

“We are in the process of trying to figure out what to do to move forward. And that will likely involve involvement and evaluation of whether the main structure of the sign box is able to be repaired,” said Canady.

Thursday the city’s ‘Historic Buildings and Sites Commission’ is holding an emergency meeting. The city told NBC5 News they’ll be talking in detail about how the restoration process will play out.