Grants Pass School District 7 employees recognized for saving family from house fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A pair of Grants Pass School District 7 employees are being credited for helping save a mother and her child from a house fire.

The district said on January 12, Kevin Bishop and Brian Hageman were leaving a school when they saw smoke coming from a home. There wasn’t anyone answering the door, so they went around the side of the house and found a mother and her child who needed help. The mother reportedly dropped the child from the second floor into the arms of the employees and then followed behind.

Grants Pass Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Lloyd Lawless said the fire was bad enough that if Bishop and Hagemen hadn’t come along, there would have been a high probability of death or major injury.

“I commend both of them for their selfless service and their bravery to assist one of our community members,” Battalion Chief Lawless said.

Grants Pass S.D. 7 said, “Bishop and Hageman will be recognized by Grants Pass Fire Rescue and the Grants Pass School District Board of Education during the Tuesday, January 25, 2022 school board meeting. For the meeting agenda and Zoom link information click here.”