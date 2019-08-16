Grants Pass School District 7 hoping to pass new school bond

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass School District 7 is hoping to pass a new school bond this November.
That’s after a $138 million dollar bond failed last year.
The new $95.63 million dollar bond was approved at this week’s board meeting.
The district says the majority of the funds, 71 million to be exact, will be used to replace “North Middle School.”
The bond that failed in May of 2018 wanted to replace both “North” and “South Middle Schools.
“The board felt like the community couldn’t afford the cost of two new middle schools right now,” said Sherry Ely, Chief Finance and Operations Officer, Grants Pass School District 7. “So they did some hard work looking at… what can we get by with for right now.”
Ely says the rest of the money would be used for upgrades at all of the district’s older elementary schools and “South Middle School.”
The upgrades include replacing old boilers with new HVAC systems, getting new roofs, and improving security, so students would have to buzz in before entering the school.
