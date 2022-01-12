Grants Pass School District conducts superintendent survey

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Educators want the public’s input regarding the hiring of a new Grants Pass School District 7 superintendent.

This past fall, the Grants Pass School District 7 School Board started the process of looking for a new superintendent after the current one, Kirk Kolb, announced he wasn’t seeking to renew his contract which is set to expire this summer.

While searching for a new superintendent, the school board is asking parents, staff, and community members to participate in a survey to identify the skill and characteristics the next superintendent should have. The board is also asking for input about any challenges new leadership could face in the future.

The survey will start on Wednesday, January 12. It closes seven days later on Wednesday, January 19. It will be available on the Grants Pass School District 7’s website at http://www.grantspass.k12.or.us