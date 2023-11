GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Votes are officially in for this year’s Holiday Card Contest at Grants Pass School District.

We told you about the contest last week when the community was being asked to weigh in and vote.

Here is a link to see all the winners.

You have some amazing young artists represented here.

The winning designs will be printed on greeting cards to send out for the holidays.

If you’d like to purchase any cards click here.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.