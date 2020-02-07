Grants Pass’ Sear’s store closing its doors

Home
Sear’s Hometown Store in Grants Pass is preparing to close its doors.

The store put up signs on Tuesday notifying shoppers it would be liquidating all of its products before closing. This comes after Sear’s parent company Transformco announced it would close 51 stores across the country this month.

The Grants Pass Sears was not on that list but received notice recently they would be folding. The store says it has about ten employees working there currently.

Its last day is expected to be March 21. NBC5 News reached out to Sear’s corporate for word about why the store was closing. They have not gotten back to us by the time this story was published.

