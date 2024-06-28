Grants Pass skate park contractor did not attend renovations meeting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass city leadership met with the community Friday morning to discuss the city’s recently renovated skate park.

The contractor that completed the work for the park was invited, but did not show up.

City council members said they did not know why.

The meeting included a walk-through of the park as community members pointed out areas in need of improvement to the council.

Grants Pass City Councilor Rick Riker said this will allow the community to get a first-hand impression of the quality of the work.

“The councilors that are here today will report back to the whole city council and we will have a discussion with staff,” said Riker.

Local skateboarder Greg Madsen had some positive feedback to share regarding the council’s attentiveness.

“The city council is really seeming to pay attention. And they seem to very much acknowledge there’s a problem here,” said Madsen. “Once it was brought to their attention, they pretty much have been right on it. And I’m happy for that.”

Grants Pass City Manager Aaron Cubic said the council’s goal is to receive feedback on specific issues it will take back to the contractor.

