Grants Pass student charged after gun threat

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass High School student was taken into custody Wednesday after a bus driver overheard a conversation about taking a gun to school and shooting students.
Police in Grants Pass say a bus driver, while taking kids home from school, overheard several students talking. One student threatened to take a gun to school and shoot other students.
The conversation was reported to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety who identified and contacted the students. One student was taken in to custody for disorderly conduct and released back to their parents.
If you have any information about the case, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety would like to hear from you at (541) 450-6260.