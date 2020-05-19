Grants Pass teacher named ‘Southern Oregon Regional Teacher of the Year

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass teacher was named Southern Oregon Regional Teacher of the Year.
According to the Grants Pass School District, Riverside Elementary PE teacher Jordan Werner won the title for the 2021 school year.
“Jordan is a passionate and dedicated PE teacher,” Riverside Principal Rob Henderson says, “He teaches healthy lifestyles, a variety of fun and healthy ways to be active and builds extremely positive relationships with students and families. Jordan is the type of teacher that makes kids want to come to school every day!”
Aside from a $500 cash prize, Werner is now in the running for the statewide Teacher of the Year title, which will be announced this fall.
Visit OregonTeacheroftheYear.org for more information.