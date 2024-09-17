Grants Pass teacher named Southern Oregon Teacher of the Year

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Education is announcing its Southern Oregon Teacher of the Year.

Kellen Akiyama teaches English and African American Studies at Gladiola High School in Grants Pass.

ODE says Mr. Akiyama has been an exceptional advocate for his community, especially for youth of color.

Plus, he incorporates arts and music, like hip-hop and poems, into his curriculum to make learning more engaging.

Mr. Akiyama received $1,000 for the honor and is now one of four teachers in the running for statewide Teacher of the Year which will be announced next month.

