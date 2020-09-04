Grants Pass to add new public transit hub

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The Josephine County Commissioners are also working on a new transit hub in downtown Grants Pass.
The county says the new hub would be placed on 5th street, just a few blocks away from where the current one is.
It says the new hub would create expansion for both Josephine and Jackson County Public Transportation.
It will be able to park 6 busses at once and will provide a safer loading area for users.
The county says the new transit hub could be up and running as early as this time next year.
