Grants Pass to meet with skate park contractor about recent renovations

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass city leadership will once again meet to discuss the city’s recently renovated skate park.

As NBC5 News previously reported, community members have been voicing concerns about the work done at the skate park.

The park just had a $200,000 renovation through a contract with Freedom Builders, but complaints have been pouring in since.

Last week people complained to the city council about the planning involved, why certain aspects cost as much as they did, and about how safe the skate park is.

The city announced Wednesday that council members and staff will be meeting this Friday morning at 9 a.m. with the contractor to discuss the recent repairs and rehabilitation to the skate park.

