Grants Pass to open its first city-run warming shelter

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — With the temperatures dipping below freezing this week, the Grants Pass city council has voted to open a warming shelter. It’s the first warming shelter the city of Grants Pass has organized, according to Mayor Sara Bristol.

After an hours-long city council meeting on Monday, it was decided the shelter will be hosted at Grants Pass High School. Mayor Bristol said this plan works well, since students are still on break. If the city wants to open this again, the Mayor said it will have to find a new location.

On Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 the pop up warming shelter will open up from 7 P.M. to 7 A.M. “I think this is an important step. It’s something the city has needed for a long time,” said Mayor Bristol. She says the shelter will be hosted in the cafeteria at the end of the football field.

Check in will be from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. with lights out and doors locked at 10 P.M. If those seeking shelter leave, they will not be allowed back in. If you are interested in helping out, you can call city hall at 541-450-6000.