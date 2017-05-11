Grants Pass vying for new water plant

Grants Pass, Ore. — The City of Grants Pass is vying for a new water plant. The city said it’s been working toward building a new plant for the past few years.
Earlier this year, the city council made a new plant its number one priority. The plant on ‘M’ street was originally built in 1931. Since construction methods 80 years ago weren’t as robust as they are today, public works said, it’s time for a facelift.
“It is very seismically vulnerable. There is multiple failures of concrete. It’s the cost effectiveness to rebuild or replace that’s really warranted the replacement of that structure,” said Jason Canady, Director of Grants Pass Public Works.
Right now, the city is working out how to fund the project.
NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.