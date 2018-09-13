Grants Pass Walmart evacuated due to “active situation”

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A woman was detained and hospitalized after an “active situation” at the Walmart in Grants Pass.
At about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman reportedly grabbed some knives in the store and began cutting herself. When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, the woman ran into a bathroom with the knives, police said.
Walmart employees and customers inside the store evacuated as police and negotiators tried to get the woman to exit the bathroom. She eventually came out on her own and was taken to the hospital. Nobody else was injured in the incident.
As of 9:55 a.m., Walmart was still shut down.
Police said they’ll release additional details on this incident soon.