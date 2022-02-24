Grants Pass woman accused of domestic assault with scissors

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man with scissors.

Police said on Thursday afternoon, there was a reported domestic assault at Harbeck Village Apartments in Grants Pass.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with serious injuries from a reported assault by 29-year-old Mercedez Estep. She reportedly used two pairs of scissors to harm the man.

Estep was briefly detained before being placed under arrest for two counts of second-degree assault involving domestic violence and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

No further information about the ongoing investigation was released.