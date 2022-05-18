Grants Pass woman arrested for drug possession in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Grants Pass woman is behind bars for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in Douglas County.

Tuesday afternoon, 42-year-old Grants Pass resident Jessica Shoesmith was pulled over by a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy on Canyon Creek Road near Interstate 5 in Canyonville.

Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team detectives said during the stop, drug detection K9 “Trapper” alerted to the odor of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle then revealed about a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine.

Shoesmith was arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful possession, manufacturing, and attempted delivery of methamphetamine.