Grants Pass woman arrested for stealing over $100,000 from elderly relative, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Investigators say a local woman was arrested for stealing over $100,000 from a relative.
Police said 42-year-old Grants Pass resident Crysta McNair forged at least 100 checks and conducted fraudulent bank transfers to steal over $142,000 from an elderly relative. The thefts happened over the span of about a year.
According to Grants Pass police, McNair was arrested on September 15 after a lengthy investigation and charged with two counts of aggravated theft, three counts of forgery, two counts of computer crimes, and three counts of identity theft.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260.