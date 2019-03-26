Grants Pass woman reported missing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are trying to find a missing woman.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said 47-year-old Tina Moriarty was last seen at her mother’s residence in Rogue River on Tuesday at 12:15 a.m. She was supposed to drive back to her home in the 400 block of Southwest J Street in Grants Pass, but she never arrived.
Moriarty is described as a white woman, 5’4” tall, weighing about 150 pounds with brown wavy shoulder-length hair and a tattoo on the back of her neck.
She may be driving a dark blue 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan with Oregon plate 708 HCN.
Police said Moriarty has been known to frequent Seven Feathers Casino Resort.
Anyone with information about Moriarty’s location is asked to call police.