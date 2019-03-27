Missing Grants Pass woman found safe

Update (03/27/19 11:12 a.m.) – Michele Waldie returned home and is safe, police said.
——————-
Original story: GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass woman reportedly went missing Tuesday morning.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said 44-year-old Michele Waldie walked away from her home in the 1700 block of Harbeck Road at about 11:00 a.m. on March 26.
Waldie is described as 5’6” tall, weighing 160 pounds with auburn hair and brown eyes. It’s believed she was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a hat.
Police said Waldie is autistic, but she’s able to do normal, everyday things and care for herself and her family. She can’t drive, so she will likely be on foot or with someone else in a vehicle.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 541-450-6260.