Grants Pass woman reported missing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are asking for help finding a missing woman who may be in danger.

Investigators said Gianna Carpenedo walked away from her home late Thursday night. She was last seen in the area of Darnelle Lane at Leonard Road in the southwest portion of Grants Pass.

Police said Carpenedo was wearing a burgundy V-neck shirt with the word “LOVE” on the front. She was also wearing gray sweatpants and flip-flops.

Carpenedo was described as a white woman, 5’1” tall, weighing about 259 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

GPPD said she likes to frequent the Redwood Avenue area and areas near the river.

Anyone with information about Carpenedo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Grants Pass Police Department at 541-450-6260.