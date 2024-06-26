Grants Pass YMCA to host summer movie ‘dive-ins’

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass YMCA will be hosting Dive-in Family Nights this summer at Caveman Pool.

Every other Friday from June 28 through August 23, movie lovers can enjoy a dip in the pool while watching a family friendly flick.

The cost is $5 per person and movies will start at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available.

Here’s the lineup:

June 28 – Shrek

July 12 – Jumanji

July 26 – The Goonies

August 9 – The Lego Movie

August 23 – The River Wild

For more information, contact the Grants Pass YMCA.

