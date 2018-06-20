Graphic evidence presented in California ‘torture house’ case

RIVERSIDE, Calif (CNN) – There was graphic testimony Wednesday at a hearing for the California couple prosecutors say held their 13 children captive for years.
David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to more than 40 charges, including torture and false imprisonment.
The siblings held captive in the house include six minors and seven adults.
The case came to light in January, when a 17-year-old used her brother’s phone to call 911 and escaped from a window.
She says her brothers and sisters were chained up and beaten.
Prosecutors also say the children were subject to filthy conditions and starved, while the couple’s dogs were kept clean and well-fed.
David Turpin is also charged with lewd conduct with a minor.
