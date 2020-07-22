Grass fire breaks out in White City

Jackson County Fire District 3 responded to a small grass fire on highway 62 near East Dutton road in White City.
The fire district says it received a call around 5:40 pm and arrived to the scene just a few minutes later.
The fire was put out after 5 minutes.
No injuries or private property was damaged as cause of the fire.
District 3 was assisted by ODF, Eagle Point Police, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
