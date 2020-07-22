Home
Grass fire breaks out in White City

Grass fire breaks out in White City

News
Jackson County Fire District 3 responded to a small grass fire on highway 62 near East Dutton road in White City.
The fire district says  it received a call around 5:40 pm and arrived to the scene just a few minutes later.
The fire was put out after 5 minutes.
No injuries or private property was damaged as cause of the fire.
District 3 was assisted by ODF, Eagle Point Police, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »