Grass fire prompts evacuations in northern California

Siskiyou County, Calif. Mandatory evacuations were put into effect Tuesday evening in northern California due to a small brush fire in the Hornbrook area.
According to CAL FIRE, residents on Moore Road, Flamingo Place and Whidgeon Place are under a mandatory evacuation order.
Air support is on the way to the three to five acre fire located about four miles southeast of Hornbrook.
Crews working hard to tackle the flames quickly due to shifting winds.
As of 5:50 p.m., 30 to 40 structures were threatened.
Evacuees are advised to head to the Yreka fairgrounds.
