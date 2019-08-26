Home
Grass fire quickly knocked down in White City

Grass fire quickly knocked down in White City

News Top Stories , , , ,

Fire Season 2019: For the latest updates on fires buring in our region, go here: Fire Season 2019.

WHITE CITY, Ore. —  Fire crews quickly put out a grass fire in White City Sunday. Firefighters received the call around 12:45 p.m.

Fire District 3 and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the 15000 block of Jones Road.

The grass fire burned about an acre in size on private property.  ODF said the fire burned close to the home but was put out before any property was damaged.

“I’d like to remind people that it is extreme fire danger still,” Taylor Wilkerson, Wildland Supervisor with ODF, said. “We still have low relative humidity and hot temperatures forecasted throughout this week so just making sure everybody minds the rules and abides by them.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »