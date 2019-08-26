Grass fire quickly knocked down in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Fire crews quickly put out a grass fire in White City Sunday. Firefighters received the call around 12:45 p.m.
Fire District 3 and the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the 15000 block of Jones Road.
The grass fire burned about an acre in size on private property. ODF said the fire burned close to the home but was put out before any property was damaged.
“I’d like to remind people that it is extreme fire danger still,” Taylor Wilkerson, Wildland Supervisor with ODF, said. “We still have low relative humidity and hot temperatures forecasted throughout this week so just making sure everybody minds the rules and abides by them.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]