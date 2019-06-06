Gray whale deaths increasing on West Coast

The animals have been dying in record numbers this year and experts are not sure why.
Brittany Blades is a marine mammal expert at the Oregon Coast Aquarium. She says at least 70 gray whales have been found dead and stranded along the coasts of California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska this year—the most nearly 2 decades.
“Down in Mexico there have been also a little bit over 70,” Brittany explained. “So, altogether, there have a little over 100 that have stranded so far.”
She said so far in the state of Oregon, three whales have stranded—five in Washington and five in Alaska. In California, that number is 37.
The die-off has prompted a declaration by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, allowing funding to flow to scientists to try to figure out the cause.
Brittany said the focus of scientific study will probably be in California, where most of the deaths were discovered. “It’s a little bit disturbing. It’s always disturbing any time that there is a high die-off of any animal.”
Scientists say the whales appear emaciated and malnourished, the question now is: why?
“A lot of times that is one of the big causes of unusual mortality events is starvation and emaciation,” Brittany said. “So that just may mean they are not finding the food source they normally go after, in a location that they are searching for it.”
Since the whales eat krill—a tiny, shrimp-like plankton—that could provide a clue.
Theories include a change in the number of krill or their location due to climate change- or even impacts due to plastic pollution.
“Plastic could harm all animals in the ocean, no animal is immune to plastic pollution,” Brittany said.
But so far, they are only theories. “We always want to do the best to research to figure out why which is what everybody is doing right now,” Brittany added.
The whales are now half-way through their annual journey from Mexico to the Arctic and experts believe more deaths are likely.