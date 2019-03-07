Gray wolves may lose endangered species protections

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The gray wolf may soon lose endangered species protection.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt made the announcement Wednesday.
He said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will soon propose a rule removing gray wolves from the Endangered Species List in the continental United States.
The agency said in a statement that the species has recovered.
According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, there are an estimated to 5,600 gray wolves in the contiguous United States.
Gray wolves in Alaska are not protected under the Endangered Species Act. There are between 7,700 and 11,200 gray wolves in that state.
This isn’t the first proposal to remove the species from the ESA list. In 2011, they were de-listed in the western great lakes area, which includes Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
They were re-listed again in 2014.