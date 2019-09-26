Home
Grayback Forestry crews subject in Emmy-winning documentary

MERLIN, Ore.– A documentary following a local firefighting company received two Emmys this year.

Grayback Forestry was the subject of the documentary called “Wildland.” The two directors, Alex Jabloski and Khalil Hudson, followed the crews around for two seasons as they battled fires in southern Oregon and Northern California.

Grayback says it was a pleasure to work with the directors who trained with the crews and became certified wildland firefighters. Sean Hendrix, base manager for the Merlin section of the company says they did a great job capturing what it’s like for crews working on fire lines.

“A lot of the flames are glamorized and that’s really 5 or 10 percent of the times that we’re actually fighting fire,” he said. “The rest of it, like was told in the film, was the long days, the tedious work of mop-up, the waiting around that can happen.”

Grayback says since the film’s release, it has been receiving calls from people all across the world who have become interested in wildland firefighting.

The movie won two awards – Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary and Outstanding Editing: Documentary. The film is available on Amazon Prime and Youtube.

 

