“Great Old Broads” raise awareness for wilderness

Posted by Kade Stirling June 24, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – A grassroots movement of “seasoned women” are making their voices heard.

Great Old Broads for Wilderness are calling on Senator Wyden to take action to support the designation of Eastern Oregon’s Owyhee Canyonlands as a national monument.

The group hosted a press conference Monday at Senator Wyden’s Portland office while simultaneously rallying in front of his offices around the state.

Here locally, the self-proclaimed bunch of “feisty lady hikers” raised awareness for a wilderness closer to home.

Volunteers said, “We’re also representing the Siskiyou Crest Coalition working toward explaining the uniqueness and biodiversity of the Siskiyou Crest and that’s right in our own yard, not even our back-yard.”

The “Broads” hope to see protections in their lifetimes for what they call the greatest remaining conservation opportunity in the American west.

