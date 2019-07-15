Greek man detained in connection with death of American scientist

CRETE, Greece (NBC) – Police say a Greek man is being questioned in the killing of an American scientist on the island of Crete.
Authorities said the 27-year-old man was detained Monday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Suzanne Eaton.
Police said they interviewed ten people over the weekend as part of the investigation.
Eaton, a California native working in Germany, was attending a conference on Crete when she went missing on July second.
Her body was found a week ago inside an abandoned World War II bunker.
Authorities in Greece said the molecular biologist had been suffocated.
A coroner said her death resulted from a criminal act, but did not provide more details of the autopsy.
A funeral home owner in Crete said Eaton’s body will be sent to Germany Tuesday.