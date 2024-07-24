Green ‘bike boxes’ installed to enhance bicyclists safety in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland has installed new paint markings called ‘bike boxes’ at an Ashland intersection.

According to the city, the bike boxes painted at the front of a traffic lane allow bicyclists to wait in a safe, designated area during red lights.

For bicyclists, this means “if you’re going straight, position yourself in the center of the right-hand travel lane. You may turn right on red after stopping. When the light turns green, move through the intersection and merge back into the bike lane in your direction of travel.”

For drivers, this means, “if you reach a red light, please stop and wait behind the bike box. Remember, right turns on red are not allowed. When the light turns green, allow bicyclists using the bike box to proceed through the intersection before you continue.”

Pedestrians in these areas still have the right of way over drivers and cyclists.

The new boxes have been painted at the intersection where Ashland Street meets Walker Avenue.

