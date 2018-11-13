Green drinking: bottles made from paper?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – Replacing plastics with biodegradable paper products is a growing trend.
Take for example those biodegradable straws you now get in many restaurants. Someday soon, you may be drinking your soda out of a paper bottle.
Billerudkorsnas is an international company with a design lab in Portland, Oregon that’s working on that very concept.
Engineers at the Portland lab test the durability of paper-based packaging as an alternative to plastic packaging. The cardboard and other paper-based products are designed to be just as strong as, if not stronger than, plastic or Styrofoam.
Engineers overseas are testing out the paper bottle.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2OBGRBS