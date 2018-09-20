Greg Walden announces grants to combat opioid crisis in Oregon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Greg Walden announced federal funding to combat the opioid crisis in Oregon.
According to Walden’s office, $17 million in new grants from the Department of Health and Human Services will go to “increase access to a wide range of opioid abuse and addiction services across the state, specifically targeted to rural areas.”
The $17 million is just a portion of the $1 billion in opioid-related granted to all 50 states from DHHS.
Walden’s office said the grant will provide $396 million for community health centers and rural health programs.
Rogue Community Health in Medford will receive $295,000. La Clinica Del Valle Family Health, also in Medford, will receive $321,500.
Klamath Falls-based Klamath Health Partnership, Inc. will be granted $286,750.
Siskiyou Community Health Center, Inc. in Grants Pass will receive $223,522.
“The opioid crisis has hit every community in Oregon and touched millions of families across the country — it truly is the crisis next door. Combating this epidemic requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and I applaud the President for taking another important step forward in this fight,” said Walden. “These resources will provide critical support to those on the front lines of this fight in Oregon, including the providers at community health centers across our district. This bolsters our efforts in the House to tackle the opioid crisis from all angles with the passage of my legislation, the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. I am continuing to work with my counterparts in the Senate to get a final package to combat the opioid crisis across the finish line and to the President’s desk in the coming weeks.”