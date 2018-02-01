UPDATE: Grenade launcher dropped in Florida donation bin

[This story has been updated from a previous version with new information.]
(NBCNC) – Staff at a Goodwill in Florida thought they had received a grenade launcher as a donation, and called the sheriff. Turns out it was not.
Someone dropped off this item that looks like a weapon at a Goodwill in Bradenton Saturday.
Concerned staff members–thinking it was a loaded grenade launcher–alerted the authorities.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office even took it to dispose of it, and all involved thought danger had been averted.
The item was, in fact, an Airsoft grenade launcher, a toy gun that fires small plastic pellets.