Gresham fruit company investigating potential hepatitis A contamination

GRESHAM, Ore. – An Oregon company is reportedly working with federal partners to see if its frozen fruit products caused any illnesses in the state.

Gresham-based Scenic Fruit Company is recalling frozen fruit due to a potential hepatitis A contamination.

The company says one of the products being recalled is the “Organic Tropical Fruit Blend” that is sold nationwide at Trader Joe’s.

Also being recalled are frozen “Organic Strawberries” that were sold under five different brand names, including Costco’s Kirkland Signature and Aldi’s Simply Nature brand.

Those products were distributed in several states on the West Coast including here in Oregon.

“Since these products were available in Oregon stores, we want to let people know about them so they can take steps to protect themselves and their families,” said Ann Thomas, M.D., M.P.H., a public health physician in OHA’s Acute and Communicable Disease Prevention Section. “At this point, OHA is carefully investigating any new cases of hepatitis A virus to determine if they are associated with the outbreak, but we have not yet been able to link any Oregon cases to these products.”

According to the FDA, hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the hepatitis A virus. Symptoms include fatigue, jaundice, and abdominal pain.

The CDC says five people have been infected with hepatitis after eating frozen organic strawberries, including two who were hospitalized.

Consumers are urged to throw away or return the product to the store for a full refund.

For more information, visit the USFDA’s website HERE.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.