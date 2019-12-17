Greystone Court food and fund drive kicks off Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. — ACCESS will be kicking off its annual food and fund drive this weekend.
The non-profit says since 2001, the event has raised over $300,000 and gathered thousands of pounds of food for those struggling with hunger in Jackson County. This year, their goal is to raise $15,000, and they’ll have a little help.
“Our goal is to raise $15,000,” ACCESS Development Director, Kelly Battaglia says, “Asante is matching the first $5,000 which is amazingly generous of them and then we hope to collect 7,500 pounds of food over the course of those four evenings.”
If you’d like to donate you can bring cash or non-perishable food to Greystone Court in Medford. You can also donate by texting ‘Greystone’ to 44-321. The event is from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM, and runs from Saturday, December 21st, through Christmas Eve.