Griffin Barry gets awarded $10,000 for calling in Tad Cummins

Nashville, Tenn. — Griffin Barry, the California caretaker who turned Tad Cummins in to police received a cash reward today. Cummins is a former Tennessee teacher. He’s accused of kidnapping his student, then running across country to Siskiyou County.
Griffin Barry was awarded $10,000 today for calling 911 to tip off police about Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas. Barry is the caretaker for the property Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas hid out in.
Barry told NBC5 News the two came up to him last Tuesday, asking for a place to stay so he offered them a cabin. Barry said the two seemed suspicious, telling NBC5 News Cummins seemed controlling and that Thomas was unusually quiet. After Barry did some research – he learned the two were missing and wanted. Today, Barry was honored in Tennessee.
“I don’t really know what to say. Thank you all for having me and for the money. It really helps me out. It’s awesome,” Barry said.
Nancy Grace also awarded Barry with a $500 check. Barry said he’s probably going to save the money. Thomas was reunited with her family last week. Tad Cummins remains in federal custody.