Grim find in search for missing Texans

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Texas law enforcement said Tuesday afternoon two bodies found on a rural Okfuskee County, Oklahoma property are believed to be those of a missing Texas man and woman.
Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, were last heard from in the early morning hours of January 4 in Temple, Texas.
Temple Police posted on its Facebook page the following evening the pair were missing and last seen in a gray Hyundai Genesis.
That car was located abandoned in Austin last week.
On Tuesday, hundreds of miles away, investigators combed property about five miles east of State Highway 27 for a second day as part of a homicide investigation. Much of the focus on a thicket of trees about 100 yards away from the road; crime scene technicians had set up a blue tent, evidence bags were seen sitting on the ground.
An ex-boyfriend of Scott’s, 44-year-old Cedric Marks, was arrested in Grand Rapids, Michigan last week on a felony burglary warrant out of Bell County, Texas. Marks, who has not been named a suspect or person of interest in the disappearance of Scott or Swearingin, is accused of breaking into Scott’s Temple home last August. Marks is awaiting extradition to Texas on that charge.
Police in Minnesota confirmed Tuesday that Marks, according to KCEN-TV, was a possible person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend April Pease, but was never named a suspect. Pease was last seen in Bloomington, Minnesota and hasn’t been heard from since.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2Rx72jh