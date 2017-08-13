Grizzly Peak trails temporarily closed due to fire hazards

Ashland, Ore.- Five small fires ranging in size from about half an acre to two acres broke out on Grizzly Peak near Ashland a couple days ago after thunderstorms brought light showers and a bit of lightning.
While most of the fires are contained now, Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management officials have temporarily shut down the Grizzly Peak trail system due to public health and safety precautions.
Officials ask that everyone stay clear of the area and stress that ignoring warnings could cause even more problems.
“Because of course we want to take care of our people in the community, so of course a firefighter would get off the line, make sure that person got to safety, but then we have one less person fighting that fire to put it out,” said Melissa Cano, public information officer for Oregon Department of Forestry.
Crews will be continuing to work to put out the last few fires throughout the next couple days but until that time, ODF will keep the trails closed until deemed safe for the public.