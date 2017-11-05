Grocery Outlet opens in White City; delights locals

White City, Ore.– The Grocery Outlet in White City opened its doors yesterday to a crowd of happy customers.
Many in White City say they’ve been frustrated throughout the years without any local grocery stores close by. Now that the Grocery Outlet is complete, many are thrilled they won’t have to spend the day driving to Medford.
“Well you know it’s a food desert after all,” said Paul Gray, co-owner of Grocery Outlet as he described the situation in White City. “A lot of communities struggle when they don’t have fresh food available.”
One customer was especially happy he didn’t have to waste his mornings driving to Medford just to get a couple things.
” Well I didn’t have to take up my Sunday morning driving all the way the Medford to get three items,” said Kevin Watson. “I got dinner, something else I needed quick. Back home in probably under 15 minutes.”
The store’s owners say they are especially looking forward to serving the community for the holidays.