Grocery run ends with $175,000 lotto ticket for Grants Pass man

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass man won $175,000 playing a $20 Scratch-it ticket.
The Oregon Lottery said Matthew Clark bought the ticket on a whim while he was waiting in line at a Grants Pass Safeway.
When he scratched the ticket in his truck, it revealed he won $25,000 per year of the next decade.
“I started shaking,” Clark said. “I had to take a minute so I could drive home safely.”
Clark and his wife opted to take the lump-sum payout of $175,000 instead of the $25,000 for ten years. After taxes, he’ll bring home $119,000.
“We are pretty simple people and we are going to be smart with the money,” Clark said. “We had a bunch of home remodeling planned, and this money will go toward that. I think the first thing we are going to do is a kitchen remodel, then we will invest some of the prize.”
This is the second big Scratch-it winner from southern Oregon recently. Earlier this week, the Oregon Lottery announced Marissa McGinnis from Klamath Falls bought a ticket worth $10,000.