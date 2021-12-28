Grocery store prices set to increase in 2022

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff December 28, 2021

(NBC) Get set to pay even more at the grocery store next year. Many food manufacturers have said they plan to raise prices for a range of items from coffee to condiments like mustard and mayonnaise.

Food prices overall are forecast to rise 5% in the first half of 2022, according to Information Research, Inc.

Oreo maker Mondelez recently said it’s hiking prices across its cookies, candy and other products by 6 to 7%.

General Mills and Campbell Soup also plan prices increases in January.

The Wall Street Journal reports Kraft-Heinz has told retailers it will raise prices for Jell-O and Grey Poupon, among other products, with some going up as much as 20%. However, Kraft says it won’t be passing all of that on to customers.

Many staples are expected to be more pricey, in part because of higher labor, packaging and shipping costs.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: