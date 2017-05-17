Groundbreaking for new housing project in Rogue River

Rogue River, Ore. – Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity will be kicking off the construction phase of a new subdivision in Rogue River.
Infrastructure including curbs and roads has been completed at the Dove Place Subdivision.
Organizers said, “When complete, this development will house 16 Southern Oregon families that are in need of safe, stable and affordable homes.”
The organization is celebrating with a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 20.
The free event will feature face-painting, a jump house, hot dogs and local music.
Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity said the event is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 5875 Foothill Boulevard in Rogue River.
Construction on the homes will begin on June 15, 2017